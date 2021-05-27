Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

What to eat at Artsfest 2021 in Harrisburg: Crab cakes, stuffed waffles, milkshakes and more

By Sue Gleiter
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a good chance you’ll likely work up an appetite browsing the artists’ booths at the 2021 Artsfest of Greater Harrisburg. While art is the main draw at the three-day festival, food follows a close second. This year, about 20 food vendors will be selling an array of festival favorites including stuffed waffles, turkey legs, chocolate-covered cheesecake, Farm Show milkshakes and artisan hot dogs.

www.pennlive.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
Harrisburg, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Food Drink#Hot Cakes#Grilled Cheese Sandwiches#Rice Cakes#Artsfest 2021#Mexican#Bucky S Festival Foods#Angus#Philadelphia Hoagie Co#French#Farm Show Milkshakes#Mac N#Bbq#Grappling Crab Shack#Cajun#Ewlett S Hot Sausages#Hbg Flea#Buffalo#Gourmet Crab Cake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
PennLive.com

Coca-Cola launches poetic summer with an offer of a free Coke at your favorite restaurant

To support local restaurants as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Coca-Cola said it wants to treat consumers to their first Coke of the summer. To win one of hundreds of thousands of free Cokes, just sign up at coke.com/summer to receive a code via email. Then, when dining at your favorite restaurant, scan the code. You have until June 15 to sign up. The offer can be redeemed June 17-21.
Lancaster, PAsusquehannastyle.com

5 Foodie Bloggers to Follow

Bored by your meal rotation? Need a new date night locale? Instagram might be the place for you! Food bloggers are a great resource when you’re looking to update your meal repertoire. Here are five food lovers creating mouthwatering content to feed your senses. 1. @passportflavor | Lexi Stambaugh. Lancaster,...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Dauphin County, PAWGAL

Dauphin County teenager uses wish to refurbish park

HALIFAX, Pa. — A 17-year old Make-A-Wish kid from Dauphin County had his wish come true on Thursday. Payton Latsha, who had Hodgkin's lymphoma, cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished Deppen Park in Halifax. Latsha's wish was to make improvements to the park so it would be a safer...