What to eat at Artsfest 2021 in Harrisburg: Crab cakes, stuffed waffles, milkshakes and more
There’s a good chance you’ll likely work up an appetite browsing the artists’ booths at the 2021 Artsfest of Greater Harrisburg. While art is the main draw at the three-day festival, food follows a close second. This year, about 20 food vendors will be selling an array of festival favorites including stuffed waffles, turkey legs, chocolate-covered cheesecake, Farm Show milkshakes and artisan hot dogs.www.pennlive.com