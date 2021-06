This is one happy, happy dog. How wonderful are dogs? Seriously. My dog Ollie brings me so much joy. From cuddles, to kisses, to playtime... I love it all. I especially love it when I can see he's creating his own fun. Like when he catches the "zoomies." Does your dog do this? Ollie will get so riled up and start running around in circles. Take one step toward him when he stops and he starts up all over again.