Only Guy Fieri Could Put Together This Celebrity-Filled Tribute to Restaurants
Last March, Guy Fieri was self-isolating at his northern California home, trying to figure out what he could do for the restaurants and service industry workers whose livelihoods were already being threatened by what was rapidly becoming a global health crisis. He started making phone calls, and quickly convinced the National Restaurant Association and its nonprofit Educational Fund to partner with him to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.www.foodandwine.com