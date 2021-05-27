Only Guy Fieri Could Put Together This Celebrity-Filled Tribute to Restaurants

The pandemic restrictions are lifting up across the country and that means more restaurant patrons. Business owner Jim Freeman was at The Pasta House in St Louis. He showed up to pick up some dinner to-go but as he was paying for his food, something came over him. He looked around the restaurant and recalled that "everything looked normal for the first time in a long time" since the pandemic hit restaurants hard. Seeing all of the happy people in the room touched Freeman's heart so much that he felt urged to do something about it.