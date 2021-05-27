15 GRAMS OF FENTANYL RECOVERED IN DRUG BUST

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond had three drug overdoses within an hour Thursday in the same area of the city, and two of them turned fatal. At around 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon, CPR was being performed on an overdose victim at the Dollar General on North West 5th. Within the same hour, there was an overdose on Ridge Street and another one on Pearl Street. Both of those turned fatal. Wayne County is on pace to pass its 2020 overdose death total by this August.