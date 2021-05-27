Cancel
Books & Literature

History for the books

By Mark Brown – Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne could perhaps mistake Lost Creek Mercantile for taking on a new identity – something between a historical bookstore and a local library with its very own summer reading program. Since March, proprietors David and Kim Stapleton have carried The Quaker Sergeant’s War, the edited journals of a New Market...

Books & Literature
Entertainment
Manti, UTPosted by
Pyramid

Books and a Parable

Last Saturday, I stopped in at the “every Saturday book sale” that a guy in doing in Manti. Maybe you’ve heard the ads on the radio. As I understand it, Nate Christensen essentially bought out a used book store in Provo. He now has 75,000 books in several metal containers in his back yard.
Perry County, TNbuffaloriverreview.com

BOOKS ARE ON THE WAY

Get ready to read this summer. Perry County School System is participating in the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s K-3 Book Delivery program. Your child will receive a pack of books in June, mailed directly to your home. The program is part of the Governor’s Reading 360 initiative which cares about...
Books & Literaturelawrentian.com

The Book Club

As we slowly approach the end of the school year, I find myself looking back not only on the past few months, but the past few school years. While taking my trip down memory lane, I came up with this week’s prompt – books we all, or at least most of us, had to read for school. Now, most students do not usually enjoy being forced to read a book for school. Many would much rather just read it for fun. For whatever reason being forced to read often takes away much of the enjoyment. Regardless, I think we still have a few books that we liked reading for school. So, this week I’m going to discuss a few of my personal favorites that I read in high school.
Books & Literatureketr.org

'Hidden History Of East Texas' Revealed In Midkiff's Book

Sharon Feldt of Sulphur Springs, our books commentator, enjoys "The Hidden History of East Texas" by Yantis citizen Tex Midkiff, a collection of short essays on little-known stories of the region. Midkiff has had a long career as a Pinkerton detective. Points of Interest, Episode 04: Student's Political Radar. By...
Books & Literaturepcdn.co

Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. No Time Like the Future (Michael J. Fox) The Reign of Love (Mozart) Just As I Am (Cicely Tyson) Employability Skills Class began last week and will continue each Monday and Wednesday, from 12 to 3 p.m. This class is offered in conjunction with the NCWorks Department of Surry Community College.
Books & Literaturetheunionstar.com

The Book Nook

Life has been a bit overwhelming lately, so I have begun reading my comfort series while I await the arrival of a few new books. My preferred way of coping with that which I cannot change is to dive into another world. Grab a bag of trail mix and a block of cheese, we are going on an adventure.
Concord, NHtheconcordinsider.com

Book: Stargazer

(316 pages, mystery, 2021) Navajo Police Officer Bernadette (Bernie) Manuelito is having a fairly routine day. But it quickly takes a turn for the worse. She goes to serve a warrant and bring a man in, and she has to maneuver around some stray cattle. Loose cattle can create dangerous situations if they wander onto a road. So she calls that in. Then she comes across a horrible crime scene. She helps one victim and would do more, but the FBI rushes in and abruptly takes the case off her hands. And then she finds out that her former college roommate, Maya, has confessed to the murder of her estranged husband! Bernie can’t believe that Maya killed him, and doesn’t understand why Maya would confess to the murder. On top of all this, Bernie’s husband, Jim Chee, is working as her boss temporarily, and they have an argument. Fortunately, Bernie is given permission to look into the murder. Since she knows Maya, she might be able to get her talk about the murder and her confession. Maya’s husband was a well-known astronomer. Bernie interviews his co-workers at the radio astronomy observatory, the Very Large Array, in New Mexico. She also calls her mentor, Joe Leaphorn, to ask for his advice on the case.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Genealogical Society offering book on Macomb's history

Special to McDonough County Voice, USA TODAY NETWORK. McDONOUGH COUNTY — A limited quantity of a unique new book is now available from the McDonough County Genealogical Society. “Reminiscences – A History of Macomb as remembered by Alex Holmes” is available for sale through the Society. The book features a...
Books & Literaturetheundefeated.com

Clint Smith’s book reckons with the lies told about American history

At just 32, Clint Smith has already become a nationally recognized name through his poetry collection, Counting Descent, and his work as a staff writer at The Atlantic. He’s also a colleague who I befriended while we were studying at Davidson College. Over the years, Smith has considered the ways in which the legacies of slavery have influenced everything from the prison industrial complex to infrastructure bills.
Winston-salem, NCforsythwoman.com

Writers Who Read: Books About the History of Winston-Salem

Writers Who Read: Books About the History of Winston-Salem. As the world slowly returns to normal, this year’s summer vacation may still not be the same. Travel plans may be altered and trips closer to home could be on the schedule. Yet, that doesn’t mean memories and fun can’t still be made. One way to do this is by taking a staycation right here in Winston-Salem. Our city is full of historic sites to visit, whether your trip is only a day or spread out through a couple of days. To help prepare for your trip and help pick out what historic sites to see, read up on the history of Winston-Salem. This list is just a handful of books filled with facts and stories. Of course, you don’t have to be taking a staycation just to brush up on your history. These books are perfect for locals and history-fans alike.
Books & Literaturefinebooksmagazine.com

Rare Books

London — Peter Harrington has launched its new catalogue for presentation at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fa. London — As you may remember the PBFA London Antiquarian Book Fair was due to happen at the end of this month. May 20, 2021. Dallas, TX — A Columbia Law School...
Chicago, ILfinebooksmagazine.com

Book People

The American Writers Museum in Chicago spotlights Ray Bradbury, perhaps best known as the author of. Our Bright Young Booksellers series continues today with Yarran L. Austin, TX — A digital collection of manuscripts and photographs related to the Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas held. May 13, 2021. Earlier...
Books & Literaturefinebooksmagazine.com

Book Fairs

Transatlantic Virtual Book Fair, jointly produced and promoted by the ABA and ABAA, is free and open to the public. The Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of American Rare Books & Manuscripts Virtual Showcase, with 60+ exhibitors offering books, maps, autographs, documents & ephemera, is free and open. May 20, 2021. New...
Books & Literatureeastcentraliowanews.com

Read books to get books

Middle and high school patrons: read books to get books. Cole Library is kicking off our Teen Summer Reading Program on May 31 and inviting middle and high school readers to take part. To participate, sign up at the first floor circulation desk and take home this year’s reading log.
Lewes, DEdelawaretoday.com

The Fifth Annual History Book Festival in Lewes Kicks Off This May

The History Book Festival features both narrative nonfiction and historical fiction. Bestselling novelist Alice Hoffman chatted with Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild founder Maribeth Fischer at the 2019 event./Photo courtesy of Jen Mason. Delawareans prepare for a summer filled with historical fiction, nonfiction and more at the annual History Book Festival...