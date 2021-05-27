Cancel
The New Rat Race, Strapping Cobots, and Other News from the Plastics Supply Chain

By Norbert Sparrow
plasticstoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of rodent-control products soared in the past year, as empty restaurant dumpsters forced rats to look for new sources of food. Automating the injection molding process helped one maker of rat traps keep pace with consumer demand.

www.plasticstoday.com
