The New Rat Race, Strapping Cobots, and Other News from the Plastics Supply Chain

Our national and global economy rely on the efficacy of supply chains. Supply chains are found in every industry, sector, and market, and include all actors involved in creating and bringing a product from start to finish. Farmers and ranchers, manufacturing facilities, retail, and the transportation in between, are all critical to the success of this multi-pronged system. Over the course of the last year we have seen just how much we as consumers have taken for granted supply chains and the logistics behind them. The resiliency of our supply chains impact more than just the producers and manufacturers creating the goods and transporting them to their final destination, it also impacts the price and availability of the product for consumers.