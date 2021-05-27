Cancel
Borderlands 3 Crossplay Kyboshed on PS5, PS4 by Publisher

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands 3 is getting crossplay across all consoles and platforms – except it’s also not. An extremely vague Twitter message shared by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has gone viral, but it’s hard to parse exactly what the problem is here. He states that an update for the looter shooter has been readied that “includes full crossplay support across all platforms”. However, he continues: “For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.”

