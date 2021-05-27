Cancel
Jefferson City, TN

Potential downtown distillery gets zoning allowance

By Mark Brown – Staff Writer
Standard Banner
 5 days ago

If things progress as local businessman Jeremy Reed hopes, Mossback Distillery could be up and running, along with a tasting house, at 115 Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Jefferson City sometime between August and September. Reed recently approached Jefferson City’s Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) as the first step in...

www.standardbanner.com
Jefferson City, TNCitizen Tribune

222 Tom Franklin Rd, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Nothing on the market today compares to the stunning views this home has! All Brick, 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, with approx. 1650 sq.ft. of heated and cooled space PLUS and oversized 2 car garage all situated on approx. 6 acres of very private land. This home has a living room, dining room, family room w/ fireplace and a screened in porch all nestled in the shade trees with incredible views of the Smoky Mountain range. This home is all single level living, no steps! There is a 3-bay detached workshop, a shed/stall for animals and a gazebo for resting while you sip iced tea and enjoy mother nature and the mountains. The deer and turkey are plentiful in this area which makes this place ideal for wildlife. The property has no restrictions or covenants in the deed. Overnight rental would be permitted if that is what you are looking for. Great property for a mini farm, horses, cattle as well as other farm animals. The mowed field would make an excellent pasture. This property is just minutes to the interstate and less then an hour to ALL area attractions in the Smoky Mountains. Douglas Lake and Cherokee lake are just minutes in either direction. Combined the lakes offer over 60,000 acres of public water to fish and play upon. An appointment is necessary so PLEASE call any agent to schedule your appointment to see this home.
Tennessee Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Rural Metro (TN) Fire Relocates Station 33

Rural Metro (TN) Fire relocated its Station 33 in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening ceremony Friday, reports wate.com. The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials, and local business leaders. The station’s relocation was...
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

MTSU Board of Trustees to hold May 25th Committee Meetings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings on Tuesday, May 25. All committee meetings are open to the public. However, due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing requirements in line with current public health guidelines for indoor gatherings, public access to the meeting will only be available via livestream.
Dandridge, TNStandard Banner

Dandridge looks at first ‘mixed use’ development

Dandridge Council will consider a plan next month for the town’s first “mixed use” development — which would blend residential and commercial — on West Dumplin Valley Road across from Jefferson County High School. Meeting Tuesday, Council and planners received a concept proposal from Majestic Services, LLC, for a five-plus...
Tennessee State1450wlaf.com

LUB crew makes sure there’s water on North Tennessee Ave. this morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Joe Farmer with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) guesstimates the line valve he and crew members replaced on Sunday is decades old. “This was a planned outage. We came in at 7am this morning to get this done to make sure no one on North Tennessee Avenue is without water when businesses open up Monday,” said Farmer.
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Piedmont renovation moving ahead

School Board will use $10.6 million in pandemic relief funds to renovate Piedmont Elementary School. Meeting briefly Tuesday evening, the Board voted 5-2 to amend earlier action that had set aside up to $15 million for the project. Last week, construction manager Skanska had estimated the complete renovation at $10.6 million, after the Board selected a scenario from three presented by architects The Lewis Group.
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Commission will debate committee proposal on JES

County Commission will debate a proposal to form an ad hoc committee that would bring back a funding recommendation on School Board’s request to build a new $20 million Jefferson Elementary School. After a spasm of amendments, one successful and two not, the legislative body agreed 12-6 Monday to discuss...
Jefferson County, TNvisitjeffersoncountytn.com

The Retired Life in Jefferson County, TN

Finding a place to retire requires many decisions and discovering a place that fits both your price range and your lifestyle can be difficult. That’s why we have all the need-to-know information on retiring to Jefferson County, TN right here!. Our Lifestyle. Jefferson County has five incorporated cities, Jefferson City,...
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Drive for Isaiah 117 House gains momentum

Isaiah 1:17: “… Encourage the oppressed. Defend the cause of the fatherless.”. Children feeling terrified, lonely, dirty, hungry, and guilty end up sleeping on a hard, cold floor at the Jefferson County Department of Children’s Services (DCS) office.
Jefferson City, TNStandard Banner

Sales taxes continue to roll in for Jefferson City

A prolonged boom in Jefferson City’s local sales tax collections is giving Mayor Mitch Cain and City Council something to smile about. Receipts from July through March, which total $3,052,768.92, are 13.89 percent above the $2,680,437.89 collected for the same period in the 2019-20 fiscal year. Should the trajectory endure through June of this year, the municipal coffers could see more than $4.2 million come in.
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Planners grant trio of variances

The Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission heard more requests for variances than usual at the regular meetings last week. Certified Public Accountant Michael Phagan represented owners Jerry and Joyce Shaver, asking for a front setback variance of 12 feet for a new building to be added to 25E Mini Storage, located at 367 Highway 25-32 in White Pine. The variance was approved and Planning Commission also approved the site plan for a building on the same property.
Jefferson City, TNCitizen Tribune

670 Heather Brook Circle, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Vintage Home on Beautiful Cherokee Lake, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large lake front deck, sun room, on main level, the basement has family room, wood burning fireplace, kitchenette area, 3/4 bathroom, mechanical room, basement storage. Boat Dock & Gazebo for enjoying the magnificent lake views, call for your private showing.
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Third vote due on new JES building

County Commission appears to be headed for a third vote on School Board’s $20 million proposal to construct a new Jefferson Elementary School. Motions fell short of a majority at a special session in March and again in the April quarterly session. However, at the request of Commissioner Heidi Thomas, the proposal will appear on the agenda of a special session set for next Monday evening.
Jefferson City, TNStandard Banner

JCFD hosts training exercise with controlled burn

Smoke billowing from a Davis Street house owned by Carson-Newman University signaled a rite of passage Saturday morning, as a dozen area firefighting recruits received significant training during a controlled burn. Lt. Lee Rayburn, Jefferson City Fire Department’s training officer, said the University has donated three vacant homes to the...