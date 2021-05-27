Potential downtown distillery gets zoning allowance

Nothing on the market today compares to the stunning views this home has! All Brick, 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, with approx. 1650 sq.ft. of heated and cooled space PLUS and oversized 2 car garage all situated on approx. 6 acres of very private land. This home has a living room, dining room, family room w/ fireplace and a screened in porch all nestled in the shade trees with incredible views of the Smoky Mountain range. This home is all single level living, no steps! There is a 3-bay detached workshop, a shed/stall for animals and a gazebo for resting while you sip iced tea and enjoy mother nature and the mountains. The deer and turkey are plentiful in this area which makes this place ideal for wildlife. The property has no restrictions or covenants in the deed. Overnight rental would be permitted if that is what you are looking for. Great property for a mini farm, horses, cattle as well as other farm animals. The mowed field would make an excellent pasture. This property is just minutes to the interstate and less then an hour to ALL area attractions in the Smoky Mountains. Douglas Lake and Cherokee lake are just minutes in either direction. Combined the lakes offer over 60,000 acres of public water to fish and play upon. An appointment is necessary so PLEASE call any agent to schedule your appointment to see this home.