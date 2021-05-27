Having trouble paying your utility bill? Eversource, Avangrid and other CT utilities extend payment program sign-ups

UniteCT Provides Assistance To Qualified Households Financially Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont has announced that more than 1,000 tenants and landlords in Connecticut have benefitted from UniteCT – the state’s emergency rental and utility assistance program for households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – since its launch in March. In the last week alone, the Connecticut Department of Housing, which administers the program, approved more than 250 of those payments.