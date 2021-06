The site will host the Company’s lumps plant, designed to produce metallurgical lumps by concentrating and solidifying the friable raw fluorspar into industry friendly briquettes, which are used predominantly in the steel industry to reduce manufacturing costs and produce stronger products. The operation will be the only of its kind in the United States. Aside from the installation of the lumps plant, the site will include host buildings, offices, and bagging facilities. The Company will concurrently be readying its rail system to enable it to transport product anywhere in North America.