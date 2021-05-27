Memorial Day: The unofficial start of boating season

Beautiful, peaceful two story home with Douglas lake access, mountain and lake views. With your master on the main level! Bedroom two is also on the main level with the living, dining area, kitchen and sunroom. Double decker porch for watching the sunset, seeing the lake or mountains (when the front yard trees are trimmed back, however the sellers love the shade and privacy they bring). Downstairs is another porch with the third bedroom, additional kitchen area with laundry, huge full bath, a bonus room and what could be an additional 4th bedroom if you hang a door. As you drive up the drive way you will see a one car garage and carport with an insulated canned shed and porch, on up the driveway is an additional workshop/ two car garage with a wood stove and electricity on its own meter. This home comes with an additional lot for a total of 1.16 acres. The yard is full of lush greenery and many fruit trees, peaches and cherry! No hoa and steps from the lake and boat ramp. New 5 ton hvac and new hvac lines, brand new appliances (and convection oven), new flooring, new paint throughout, except the sentimental kitchen wallpaper. Drone footage lines to be approximate not exact.