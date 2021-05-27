Memorial Day: The unofficial start of boating season

Adjoining 5.87 acre tract is listed at $129,900, but buyer of this home may purchase it for $100,000. "Smoke on the Mountain," a very special place to be. A mountain porch that will become a best friend. Maybe that old hound right there with you? Home is just a start to what can come from this "one of a kind" log home by Douglas Lake & the Great Smoky Mountains of Jefferson County, Dandridge, TN. Plenty of room for RV, boat and all your recreational interests. Enjoy hiking, biking and boating. You will go from Summer to the longest Fall in the country as majestic colors light up the hills and mountains through Thanksgiving, then to Christmas Season enjoy the biggest center of our neighbors, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge & Gatlinburg to celebrate the most joyous time of the year! Count the times of snow capped mountaintops from Christmas until Spring comes again. Over 5 acres with 5+ more available if you choose. A private, quiet hilltop haven awaits you. There's a full unfinished basement and work shop, too, that fulfills all that you want to do. Surrounded by so many wonderful things to see and do. We saved a place just for you. Come on home.