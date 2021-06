The Jefferson County High Class of 2021 will be sent off to their futures through two commencement ceremonies Saturday at Walters State’s Expo Center in White Pine. With COVID-19 protocols still in place, school administrators settled on the two ceremonies – one at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. – to better accommodate parents, grandparents and friends who want to witness the right of passage for senior graduates. Graduates with last names beginning with A through L will attend the early ceremony, while those with names beginning with M through Z will attend the afternoon ceremony.