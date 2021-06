This custom built home is a Don Gardner Blue Ridge plan and the build was executed by Mike Sartain. The home takes full advantage of the lands topography .Upon entering the front door, your eye is drawn to the large bank of windows on the rear of the home that allows you to take in the majestic views of the East Tennessee countryside. The great room features beautiful exposed beams and is anchored by a large stone fireplace. Just off the great room is the formal dining room and an entertainer's dream kitchen. The premium appliance package is integrated into the custom cabinetry and the view is equally as stunning from the kitchen sink. If outdoor entertaining is your thing, the screened in porch will serve you well. The porch is spacious enough to handle your grill and a seating area to enjoy your beautiful surroundings. The master suite is situated on the opposite side of the family space. The master suite has a sitting area with fireplace and the master bedroom has copious natural light that flows through the large picture windows. The master bath has custom built in cabinetry and a vanity area. You can enjoy a soak in the tub or shower in the large walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms are on the main level with a jack and jill bathroom. The bonus room over garage is perfect for a home office or a game room. Downstairs there is an additional den with built cabinetry and stacked stone fireplace, bedroom number four with attached full bath. The lower level also enjoys natural light flowing in through the large windows and views of the countryside. There is plenty of space in the unfinished portion of the lower level for storage and a workshop. The home is situated on just over 20 acres and features a horse barn with approximately 10 acres of the property fenced for horses.