Aurora police arrest 1 person after man found dead in apartment

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old after a man was found shot and dead inside an apartment on Elkhart Way.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aurora police responded to a shooting along the 1300 block of S. Elkhart Way. Officers found one man who had been shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police talked with witnesses and were able to identify the suspect shooter as Demaijhea Tuggle, 18.

Aurora Police Department Demaijhea Tuggle

Tuggle was located and arrested by the Aurora Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team. He was booked into the Aurora Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man.

Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. All tips are anonymous.