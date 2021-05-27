Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Aurora police arrest 1 person after man found dead in apartment

By Stephanie Butzer
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9jFn_0aDMhWEn00

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old after a man was found shot and dead inside an apartment on Elkhart Way.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aurora police responded to a shooting along the 1300 block of S. Elkhart Way. Officers found one man who had been shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police talked with witnesses and were able to identify the suspect shooter as Demaijhea Tuggle, 18.

Aurora Police Department
Demaijhea Tuggle

Tuggle was located and arrested by the Aurora Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team. He was booked into the Aurora Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man.

Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. All tips are anonymous.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Aurora Police Department#At Scene Of Shooting#County Police#County Jail#Colo#Surveillance Team#S Elkhart Way#Man#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related