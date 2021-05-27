Lonnie M. Woller, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 23, 2021. Lonnie was born on January 17, 1948 to the late Elmer and Victoria (nee Hohn) Woller. He married Lorraine Graap and had a daughter, Heather, whom Lonnie cherished. Prior to his retirement, Lonnie worked for Merrill Sand & Gravel, Operating Engineers Local 139. Lonnie loved to be active and spent most of his time collecting and working on muscle cars, and going to swap meets and car shows. He could always be found in his garage, this is where he was happy and content. Lonnie especially enjoyed competing at the Merrill Ice Drags. He started racing there at a young age and passed down his racing spirit to his daughter, Heather, and his two grandsons, Stephen and Colton.