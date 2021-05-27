Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Lonnie M. Woller

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 28 days ago

Lonnie M. Woller, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 23, 2021. Lonnie was born on January 17, 1948 to the late Elmer and Victoria (nee Hohn) Woller. He married Lorraine Graap and had a daughter, Heather, whom Lonnie cherished. Prior to his retirement, Lonnie worked for Merrill Sand & Gravel, Operating Engineers Local 139. Lonnie loved to be active and spent most of his time collecting and working on muscle cars, and going to swap meets and car shows. He could always be found in his garage, this is where he was happy and content. Lonnie especially enjoyed competing at the Merrill Ice Drags. He started racing there at a young age and passed down his racing spirit to his daughter, Heather, and his two grandsons, Stephen and Colton.

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Merrill Sand Gravel#The Merrill Ice Drags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Lonnie Harrison Johnson

Born in Bieber, in 1930 to Charles and Vera (Cook) Johnson, Lonnie Harrison Johnson passed on May 4 in Davis. Lonnie graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1949; all his children also graduated from Elk Grove High. He served as a staff sergeant in Korea, where he earned a bronze star for cooking on the front lines.
Richford, VTcountycourier.net

M. Hayden Janes

On Monday, May 31st, one of the last of the “Great Generation” passed away peacefully in his home in Richford, surrounded by his family. M. Hayden Janes was born on September 15, 1925, in Richford, to Donald and Olive (Hayden) Janes. On June 22, 1949, he married the love of his life Mavis Jeanne Bashaw of Richford.
SocietyProgress Index

Richard Stewart and Pegram Johnson

Colonel William Ransom Johnson owned a slave named Charles Stewart Jr. Over 150 years later, their descendants highlight their history, together.
Auburn, MAauburnmassdaily.com

Vance M. D’Arcangelo, 69

Vance M. D’Arcangelo, 69, of Clinton and formerly of Mendon, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, with his family at his side. He leaves his loving wife, Sally D. (Davis) D’Arcangelo; his beloved daughters, Bridgette A. D’Arcangelo, of Clinton, Nicole M....
Lawmedlinfirm.com

Angela Gardner

Angela has been with the Firm since 2017. Before joining Medlin, she dabbled in criminal defense, but primarily assisted in personal injury law, employment law, and some national security law. Making the switch back to criminal defense and beginning her journey with the Medlin Law Firm was the best choice...
Family Relationshipsthemonitor.net

Margarte Greenhaw

Most of the cousins were scared of dad when they were little. Especially Aunt Ruth’s kids. I had heard that she would tell them if you’re not good Uncle Willie will get you. I don’t remember dad giving us very many spankings, didn’t have to, he could put the fear of God in you with a look even when weren’t facing him.
Religionjhkim.work

Stewards of Grace

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10). I once heard some wise person say, “Whenever God blesses you with material wealth it is not for the purpose of increasing your standard of living but for the purpose of increasing your standard of giving.”
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of the Psalms is a collection of 150 Hebrew poems, or songs of praise, written mostly by David. The central message of the Psalms is (*) “Praise ye the Lord.” The Psalms tell of human experience, human feelings, and personal meditations about God. There are several...
Needville, TXFort Bend Herald

St. Paul's Presbyterian Church

Ismael Rangel will be preaching about "I AM The Bread of Life" Worship Services are also available on-line at stpaulsneedville.com. Sunday School will be at 10am. Clothes Closet is open the 2nd Saturday from 9am- 12pm. Necessities Pantry is open the 1st & 3rd Saturday from 10am-12pm.
Sycamore, OHDaily Chief-Union

Clyde M. Burks

SYCAMORE — Clyde M. Burks, age 85 of rural Sycamore, died at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County...
Religionstjamesbelvidere.org

Deacon Steven Johnson’s Homily 6-24-21

Deacon Steven M. Johnson – St. James, Belvidere, IL. Homily for the 12th Week of Ordinary Time, Thursday, 6-24-21, Year B. The Nativity of St. John The Baptist – Solemnity. READINGS: 1st Is 49:1-6; 2nd Acts 13:22-26; Gospel Lk 1:57-66, 80. Theme: Be a Herald of Christ!. We were all...