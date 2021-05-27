Pending home sales sink as the housing market falls back to Earth
A lack of affordable homes for sale is causing the pace of home sales to drop to pre-pandemic levels, the National Association of Realtors warns.www.marketwatch.com
A lack of affordable homes for sale is causing the pace of home sales to drop to pre-pandemic levels, the National Association of Realtors warns.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/