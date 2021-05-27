Pending home sales sink as the housing market falls back to Earth

There is housing inventory, it’s just not sitting around. Use these five tips to find success in today’s hot seller’s market. Ask any sales associate, “How’s the market?” and most will reply, “There’s no inventory.” Let’s look at the facts. In his latest market update, Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors, reports that 2021 home sales are on pace to beat last year’s hot market by 10%. How can we have record setting home sales if there is no inventory? There is inventory—just not standing inventory.