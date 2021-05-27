Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Pending home sales sink as the housing market falls back to Earth

By Jacob Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lack of affordable homes for sale is causing the pace of home sales to drop to pre-pandemic levels, the National Association of Realtors warns.

www.marketwatch.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Home Prices#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Market Prices#Nar#Realtor Com#S P#Northeast#Pending Home Sales#Pending Sales#Existing Home Sales#Home Buyers#Inventory#Affordable Homes#Real Estate Transactions#Record Home Price Gains#Sellers#Economic Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatetribuneledgernews.com

Lehigh Valley home sales up 101% as bidding wars ensue. Realtors give advice on winning.

The hot seller’s market continues to rage on across the Lehigh Valley and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected in April by the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, which tracks properties across Northampton County, Lehigh County and Carbon County, showed statistical increases that have never been seen before by the group since its inception in 1996. The group attributes the rise in data being skewed by the March 2020 shutdown, which lasted about three months at the pandemic’s onset.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Homebuyer Pessimism on the Rise

For the second consecutive month, consumers also reported a significantly more pessimistic view of homebuying conditions, with only 35% of respondents believing it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 53% in March, while year-over-year, the HPSI is up 12.5 points. “The HPSI remained relatively flat in May,...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Weakening Home Sales Suggest a Post-Pandemic Cool Down

National home sales are showing signs of weakness after a market boom during the pandemic. Over a four-week period ending May 2, home sales fell 3%, according to a new report from Redfin analyzing home sales. In the subsequent four-week period ending May 28, housing prices also fell $2,500 to a median of $354,975. These trends could indicate the housing market is cooling.
Real Estatekrro.com

U.S. consumers sour on housing market’s buying conditions

(Reuters) – A record-low percentage of U.S. consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, with worries about surging prices and a small supply of houses on the market outweighing improved sentiment about their jobs and income, a survey from home financing giant Fannie Mae showed on Monday.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Lack of Homes for Sale Could Eventually Curb Affordability Constraints

April price gains may have set a record for setting records and Black Knight, in its Mortgage Monitor for the month, runs them down. The annual rate of price increases , 14.8 percent, was the highest in the company's records dating back to the mid-1990s. Single-family prices rose even higher,...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Record High for Annual Home Price Growth

Housing has not been so unaffordable since 2018, the national delinquency rate is improving, and foreclosures are way down, for now, according to new numbers from Black Knight, whose monthly Mortgage Monitor Report looks at a variety of issues related to the mortgage finance and housing industries. April's report showed...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

5 tips for exploding the no-housing inventory myth

There is housing inventory, it’s just not sitting around. Use these five tips to find success in today’s hot seller’s market. Ask any sales associate, “How’s the market?” and most will reply, “There’s no inventory.” Let’s look at the facts. In his latest market update, Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors, reports that 2021 home sales are on pace to beat last year’s hot market by 10%. How can we have record setting home sales if there is no inventory? There is inventory—just not standing inventory.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Record growth drives home values up 11.6% over last year

Persistent double-digit price appreciation in home values evokes 2007, but underlying forces show this is not a bubble. Seemingly endless demand and low supply have driven record-breaking home value appreciation over the past year, Zillow’s® latest Market Report shows. April pushed the envelope even further: Annual home value growth for a typical U.S. home is 11.6%, the highest seen since 2005.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Black Knight: ‘Highest Annual Home Price Growth Rate We’ve Ever Seen’

Tight inventory levels have spurred unprecedented home-price growth rates, resulting in profound home affordability concerns, according to the newest Mortgage Monitor Report from Black Knight Inc.’s Data & Analytics division. “Home prices grew at 14.8 percent on an annual basis in April,” says Ben Graboske, Black Knight Data & Analytics’...
Real Estatecarolinashomesource.com

Sellers Are Ready To Enter the Housing Market

One of the biggest questions in real estate today is, “When will sellers return to the housing market?” An ongoing shortage of home supply has created a hyper-competitive environment for hopeful buyers, leading to the ultimate sellers’ market. However, as the economy continues to improve and more people get vaccinated, more sellers may finally be in sight.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

A Cool Down May Be On The Horizon For The Housing Market

A new report revealed that pending home sales and asking prices began to slip or flatten in the four weeks ending May 30. Pending home sales were down 3% from the four-week period ending May 2. Asking prices reduced by $2,500 from the four-week period ending May 23. New listings...
Real Estatearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

High-End Home Sales Surge Nearly Twofold to Sales of Mid-Priced Homes, Report

Purchases of high-end homes in the U.S. jumped 26 percent year over year since the end of April, according to a report by the real estate brokerage firm Redfin. High-end home prices rose in all of the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas, which outpaced the 17.8% gain in purchases of affordable homes and the 14.8% increase in purchases of mid-priced homes.
IndustryHousing Wire

Lumber and appliance woes still vexing homebuilders

High lumber and appliance prices, as well as slow shipping and delivery times, continue to hamstring homebuilders in 2021. It’s an issue that has been reported on at length by HousingWire, from the onset of the shortage to the crippling price increases — of both lumber and building materials — that coincided with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged by the housing market these days. The latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index shows that just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% in April. And those who believe it is a bad time to be a homebuyer increased to 56% from 48%.
Real EstatePress Democrat

Strain: Manic housing market needs a calming dose of deregulation

The U.S. housing market is on fire, with the supply of available homes falling drastically short of pandemic-stoked demand. Worrywarts are calling it a “crisis” and circulating weird tales of buyer desperation — including one about a supplicant in Bethesda, Maryland who apparently offered to name her firstborn child after a seller — and warnings of stunted recoveries. Or maybe the thing to fear is another speculative bubble, like the one that set off the 2008 global financial crisis.