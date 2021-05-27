Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
