Buhari Meets Libya’s Menfi, Says Instability in Libya Affects Nigeria

arise.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday met with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mr. Mohammed Younis Menfi, in Abuja and emphasised the primacy of security in the stability of nations, saying the security of Nigeria remains his priority. “Unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you...

www.arise.tv
