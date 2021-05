West African leaders will meet in Ghana on Sunday to discuss a response to Mali's second coup in nine months, with the new president Colonel Assimi Goita attending. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invited Goita to come to Ghana's capital Accra for "consultations" ahead of an extraordinary summit on Sunday devoted to Mali, according to a letter from the 15-nation bloc seen by AFP. He flew to Accra on Saturday, military and airport sources said. In a statement on Facebook, the office of the Mali presidency said Goita would "take part alongside his counterparts in the sub-region".