Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.