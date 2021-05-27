Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Week 11 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 11

By Iain Wilson
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fortnite Week 11 quests have arrived, and some of them are sending us back to basics as we maintain shields, apply bandages, and try out various game modes. These Fortnite quests are also encouraging us to get spending our bars before the season winds down completely, along with a couple of location-based tasks that will test your knowledge around places of interest in Fortnite. However, if you don't know where the ruins of old faction bases are or which is the tallest mountain so you can place a crystal on top of it, we're here to help you out with all the information you need for the Fortnite Week 11 quests.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Xbox Achievements#Here To Help#Fortnite Week#Fortnite Guardian#The Sheriff S Office#Fortnite Wolves#Fortnite Patch#Fortnite Raptors#Fortnite Chickens#Fortnite Boars#Fortnite Off Road Tires#Fortnite Cb Radios#Team Modes#Shield Potions#Off Road#Weapons#Team Rumble#Pistols#Shields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests Leak, Hint At Season 7 Theme

While Fortnite challenges normally launch weekly on Thursdays, Epic is known to add other challenges at other intervals. It seems as though newly leaked Foreshadowing Quests, as they've been described by dataminers, are on their way separate from the weekly challenges. More excitingly, they may be hinting at the theme for Fortnite Season 7.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Stones Of Harlath Is Coming To Quest Next Week

Stones Of Harlath is coming to Oculus Quest next week. The VR role-playing game (RPG) is listed in the Coming Soon section of the store now with a 10% discount for early orders. That takes it from its usual price of $9.99 down to $8.99. This is actually the first game in the Oculus Store on Quest to offer a pre-order option; other titles like Larcenauts and ForeVR Bowl are simply listed as ‘Coming Soon’. We’ve asked Facebook if any developer can now launch pre-order offers for their apps.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Guide

The challenges for week 11 were leaked a few days before going live. This Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Guide includes all details you need to know to complete these challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges. You’ll find a number of new...
Video GamesIGN

Village Quests

This one is incredibly simple. When you get this quest from a local NPC, you just need to head into the town center and kill five beasts. Then, head back to the quest giver to finish. It doesn't get easier than this. The Hungry Pet Sqvip. Here, a villager wants...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Lurking in the Shadows WoW: How to Complete the Quest

Lurking in the Shadows in World of Warcraft is a pet battle World Quest located in Ardenweald. There are a few strategies to defeat Grixis Tinypop and his Nightfang in a friendly game of pet battling. By far the most popular strategy to deal with Nightfang is to go in...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Carve Snowboarding Hits The Slopes On Oculus Quest This Week

Carve Snowboarding hits the slopes on Oculus Quest on Thursday, May 27. The game was revealed last month in the first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase and Facebook confirmed the release date to UploadVR this week. The title promises a full downhill gameplay experience made in the spirit of classic extreme sports games 1080° Snowboarding and SSX. In fact, 1080° Snowboarding creator Giles Goddard is on-board with developer Chuhai Labs to create this VR version inspired by the original from the Nintendo 64 era.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: How To Use CB Radios In Season 6 — Foreshadowing Quests

Learn where to find CB radios in Season 6 and how to complete the latest “Foreshadowing” quest. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is winding down rapidly. Less than two weeks remain until the launch of Season 7 on June 8. That means players looking to maximize their levels should look to do so over the next week.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut: How to Complete the Quest

Biomutant's Destroy the Boomhut quest is unlocked as part of the questline called The Tribe War. That main quest becomes available to complete after you join either the Myriad Tribe or the Jagni Tribe, and the first quest you complete in the line after joining a side will have you setting out to conquer an enemy outpost. Here's how to complete the quest, destroying a Boomhut in the process.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: Fortnite Bargain Bin Wild Week at end of Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is soon ending and this week will be its final Wild Week for the Primal Season. All Island Vendors scattered around the map are offering huge discounts. This makes it the best time to purchase all exotic weapons and avail of vendor services. We highly recommend players spend all their gold bars before the season ends. There’s no reason to stay frugal because your gold bars will reset to zero once the new season comes in, anyway. You definitely wouldn’t want to miss this chance!