Fortnite Week 11 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 11

The Fortnite Week 11 quests have arrived, and some of them are sending us back to basics as we maintain shields, apply bandages, and try out various game modes. These Fortnite quests are also encouraging us to get spending our bars before the season winds down completely, along with a couple of location-based tasks that will test your knowledge around places of interest in Fortnite. However, if you don't know where the ruins of old faction bases are or which is the tallest mountain so you can place a crystal on top of it, we're here to help you out with all the information you need for the Fortnite Week 11 quests.