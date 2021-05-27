Cancel
Public Health

Japanese Doctor Warns Holding Games Could Lead to ‘Olympic Virus’ Strain

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of a Japanese doctors union on Thursday warned holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, with tens of thousands of people gathering from around the world, could lead to the development of a new “Olympic” strain of the coronavirus. Although Japan has repeatedly pledged to hold a...

Related
PharmaceuticalsNPR

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
TravelBirmingham Star

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer's pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday. The US State Department advisory released Monday urges citizens to avoid travel to Japan, where the borders are already closed to almost...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks...
Public Healthpakistanchristian.tv

The International Olympic Committee can provide vaccines against the virus to the 20,000 Japanese who will attend the Olympics

This step will contribute to the safe operation of the postponed Olympic Games. Polls have shown that the coronavirus epidemic in Tokyo and several other parts of Japan is in a state of emergency, and most Japanese are against the Olympics. Some experts even fear that the arrival of thousands of people from all over the world could exacerbate the situation.
HealthPosted by
People

Tokyo Medical Association, Representing 6,000 Japanese Doctors, Calls for Cancellation of Olympics

Doctors in Japan are asking for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics as they fight to contain a recent COVID-19 case increase that has left hospitals in the country full. According to Reuters, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association posted an open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ask his government to convince the International Olympics Committee that the Games should be canceled.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics could trigger new Covid variant, expert warns

The Tokyo Olympics could cause a new strain of coronavirus if the games go ahead this summer, an expert has said.Dr Naoto Ueyama, head of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, along with thousands of officials and media from more than 200 countries.He told a news conference today: "All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a...
SportsSwimInfo

Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics. One of Japan’s largest newspapers, the Asahi Shimbun, has called on the Japanese government to cancel this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases of Coronavirus across the country. In its editorial, the newspaper called on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the Games, since a state of emergency is already in effect in Tokyo, and is likely to be extended.
Public HealthVanity Fair

The Tokyo Olympics May Be Facing a Doctor Shortage

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad that were postponed last summer are still planning to go ahead this July 28 through August 8 in Tokyo. The Japanese medial establishment, however, has expressed concern about welcoming an estimated 78,000 people from 200 nations, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Initially,...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Japan, South Korea clash over Dokdo ahead of Tokyo Olympics

June 2 (UPI) -- Japan said South Korean territorial claims to the disputed Dokdo Islets are "unacceptable" after Seoul summoned a senior Japanese Embassy official to issue a complaint about a map on the Tokyo Olympic website. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday at a regular press briefing...
Sportsnewsverses.com

Olympic nervousness leaves Japanese sponsors counting the price

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 was presupposed to be a advertising bonanza, however public opposition and a attainable spectator ban over COVID-19 fears have left some Japanese sponsors with an Olympic headache. Round 60 Japanese firms ploughed a file US$3.Three billion into the occasion, which was postponed for a 12 months over...