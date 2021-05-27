KCPD investigating homicide on East 68th Terrace

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were requested to respond to a house in the 2500 block of E. 68th Terrace.

Initially, officers were requested on a medical call, but when they arrived at the house, they located a male victim who appeared to have been shot.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.