Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating homicide on East 68th Terrace

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uABAW_0aDMfrVW00

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were requested to respond to a house in the 2500 block of E. 68th Terrace.

Initially, officers were requested on a medical call, but when they arrived at the house, they located a male victim who appeared to have been shot.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Crime Stoppers#Kcpd#Annual Homicide Details#E 68th Terrace#Man#816 474 Tips#Anonymous Tips#Medical#Jurisdictions#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related