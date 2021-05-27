Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top Houthi negotiator meets UN envoy after previous snub

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqoNL_0aDMfo6Z00

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Thursday he had met UN special envoy Martin Griffiths, after Washington criticised the group for rebuffing the diplomat on a previous visit to the region.

Griffiths’ latest trip coincides with that of U.S. envoy Tim Lenderking, who held talks on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group for more than six years.

Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman, said on Twitter he and Griffiths had discussed the need to speed up “the humanitarian agreement” by lifting an air and sea blockade, which would “pave the way for wider talks on a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive political settlement”.

Griffiths is leading an international effort to secure an end to the fighting in Yemen, which has caused what the United Nations considers the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, pushing millions of people to the edge of famine.

The Houthis’ main demand has been the lifting of blockades at the country’s main port and the capital’s airport, which are both under Houthi control but restricted by the coalition. The Saudis have said reopening air and sea links would have to be accompanied by a ceasefire deal that the Houthis have not accepted.

Last week, Lenderking criticised the Houthis for not engaging seriously in stalled efforts to secure a ceasefire. He also urged the coalition to remove restrictions on all Yemeni ports and airports.

The Houthis, who have controlled most of northern Yemen since 2014, are pressing an offensive to seize Yemen’s gas-rich Marib region and have kept up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted a Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houthi Movement#Special Envoy#Iran#Un#The United Nations#Saudis#Yemeni#Houthi Negotiator#Houthi Control#Northern Yemen#Oman#Sanaa#U S#Marib#Country#Crisis#Cross Border Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
News Break
Twitter
News Break
United Nations
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen

A senior Hezbollah fighter was killed by an Arab Coalition air strike in Yemen, the government said Tuesday. Mustafa Al-Gharawi died on Monday supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia as part of the group’s widely-condemned offensive in Marib province. The Yemeni government, which is supported by the Arab coalition in its...
Joe BidenUS News and World Report

U.N. Yemen Envoy Griffiths Tapped to Be U.N. Aid Chief - Sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths has been tapped to become the world body's new aid chief, several sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the U.N. tries to avert several famines and help vaccinate the globe against the novel coronavirus. Griffiths will replace Mark Lowcock as...
Joe BidenUS News and World Report

U.N. Yemen Envoy to Stay in Job Until Successor Announced

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths as the world body's new aid chief on Wednesday, and said Griffiths would continue as the U.N. Yemen mediator "until a transition has been announced." Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Griffiths had been tapped...
United Nationswcn247.com

UN diplomat Martin Griffiths appointed UN humanitarian chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief has appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths, a seasoned negotiator with wide global experience, as the new U.N. humanitarian chief. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Wednesday's announcement that “Griffiths brings extensive leadership experience in humanitarian affairs at headquarters and country levels, both strategically and operationally." Griffiths has spent the last three years as the U.N. special envoy for Yemen and he briefed the U.N. Security Council earlier Wednesday on his latest efforts to peacefully resolve the six-year conflict. Guterres said Griffiths will continue to serve as the U.N.’s top envoy for Yemen “until a transition has been announced.”
WorldMiddletown Press

UN Security Council urges immediate cease-fire in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called for an immediate halt to fighting in Yemen on Wednesday, saying that only a lasting cease-fire and political settlement can end the six-year conflict in the Arab world's poorest nation and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. In calling for a cessation...
WorldThe Guardian

Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths to take on top UN humanitarian job

The Yemen special envoy, Martin Griffiths, is to take on the role of UN humanitarian relief coordinator, succeeding another British diplomat, Mark Lowcock, in a move that may mark a reset in the stalled peace process in Yemen. Griffiths was not the official British candidate but his confirmation in the...
WorldForeign Policy

Britain Retains Monopoly on U.N. Relief Post

The United Nations plans as early as Wednesday to announce the appointment of Martin Griffiths, currently the U.N. special envoy to Yemen, as the organization’s humanitarian czar, placing a seasoned mediator and relief expert at the helm of the U.N.’s top relief agency while reinforcing a big power monopoly over the institution’s most influential jobs.
United Nationsyourconroenews.com

UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict. Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction...
ChinaPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Can the UN’s new humanitarian chief be a reformer?

Welcomed by some as a solid choice, the appointment of Martin Griffiths as the UN’s next humanitarian chief is seen by others as a missed opportunity for transforming an aid sector being urged to listen to – and become more representative of – affected people. Diplomats and aid sources told...
Joe BidenMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN envoy says he held talks with Yemen's rebel negotiator

CAIRO — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Friday that he met with a top rebel negotiator to discuss the roadmap for the resolution of the impoverished Arab country's six-year conflict. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when rebels known as Houthis swept across much...
Worldhornobserver.com

UN, AU envoys to brief UNSC on Somalia's political crisis

NEW YORK (HORN OBSERVER) - Heads of UN and AU missions in Somalia, James Swan and Francisco Madeira respectively will today brief UN Security Council on the situation in Somalia as the election consultative forum undergoes in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Both envoys will also address council the latest political, security...
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

UN envoy warns of possible civil war in Myanmar, seeks talks

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Monday of possible civil war in the country, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta and protesters have started shifting from defensive to offensive actions, using homemade weapons and training from some ethnic armed groups. Chrisrine...
Worldwcn247.com

UN envoy says he's frustrated as Yemen truce talks derailed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen has expressed frustration that his efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the war-torn country have been derailed by warring parties seeking gains on the battlefield. Martin Griffiths said Monday that ongoing fighting in several parts of Yemen, including a monthslong attack by Houthi rebels on government-held Marib province, has undermined the prospects for peace in the country. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.
United Nationsdevex.com

Martin Griffiths to lead UN humanitarian work, succeeding Mark Lowcock

Martin Griffiths, currently United Nations special envoy for Yemen, will be the next undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, taking the reins from Mark Lowcock, the U.N. announced Wednesday afternoon. Secretary-General António Guterres’ selection of Griffiths ends months of speculation about whether the U.N. would select yet another...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

UN Urges Yemen's Houthis to Allow Examination of Oil Tanker

The U.N. Security Council is calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to quickly allow U.N. experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to...
WorldBirmingham Star

Jaishankar meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, wherein they discussed the COVID-19 challenge and underlined the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar informed about his meeting and elaborated...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Jun. 6—RIYADH — The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed late on Saturday a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait south of Saudi Arabia, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported. We will take all necessary precautions to protect civilians as the Houthis continue to target them, the coalition added. Last month, coalition air defenses...
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Yemen officials say Houthi rebel missile hits city, kills 17

SANAA, Yemen — A ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday killed at least 17 people in a government-held city, including a 5-year-old girl, officials said, as a U.S. envoy to the country accused the rebels of failing to try to reach peace in the war-wrecked nation. The...