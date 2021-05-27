Cancel
High-profile CEOs launched Colorado Thrives during a pandemic. One year later, here's what it's done.

By Ed Sealover
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 11 days ago
After nearly a year and a half in planning, a group of 13 prominent CEOs launched Colorado Thrives in the midst of the pandemic lockdown last April, finding that their chosen mission to increase economic mobility suddenly had a new urgency to it. Like any business or organization birthed in...

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

3-way Denver oil company merger to create $4.5B Colorado producer

A company created in May strikes another deal adding a private Denver-Julesburg Basin oil business. 2021 Fast 50 Awards (Deadline is June 14, 2021) The 2021 Fast 50 recognizes the region’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue from 2018 to 2020. Do you know a company that entered 2021 with momentum? Nominate them. Eligible companies have a gross annual revenue of at least $1 million.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Manufacturing Firms

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). Medtronic, ranked No. 3 last year, did not respond in time for publication. The Minneapolis-based manufacturer of medical devices reported 90,000 total worldwide employees in its most recent annual report to investors. Last year, it reported 2,500 Denver-area employees to DBJ as of Jan. 1, 2020.
BusinessPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Lumen to raise $1 billion through debt offering

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the telecom giant formerly known as CenturyLink, announced it is raising $1 billion through a debt offering. Specifically, the funds will be raised by selling $1 billion worth of unsecured 5.375% senior notes which are due in 2029. The notes were priced to investors and will mature on June 15, 2029.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Meet the bank that just became a Denver market share leader

Now officially the nation's 5th-largest bank, the name will be a bigger player in Denver than ever before. 2021 Fast 50 Awards (Deadline is June 14, 2021) The 2021 Fast 50 recognizes the region’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue from 2018 to 2020. Do you know a company that entered 2021 with momentum? Nominate them. Eligible companies have a gross annual revenue of at least $1 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Hawkeye Aviation LLC and J. Lopez Construction LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 22 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -45% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Aurora, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Luxury apartment complex in Aurora sells for $134M

This purchase represents a significant change in strategy for the Chicago-based buyer. 2021 Fast 50 Awards (Deadline is June 14, 2021) The 2021 Fast 50 recognizes the region’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue from 2018 to 2020. Do you know a company that entered 2021 with momentum? Nominate them. Eligible companies have a gross annual revenue of at least $1 million.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

$29.5M apartment deal marks first Denver buy for Virginia-based firm

The property last sold for $21.5 million in August 2018, according to real estate data firm Reonomy. 2021 Fast 50 Awards (Deadline is June 14, 2021) The 2021 Fast 50 recognizes the region’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue from 2018 to 2020. Do you know a company that entered 2021 with momentum? Nominate them. Eligible companies have a gross annual revenue of at least $1 million.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

'Bellagio of Golden' designed by adult nightclub owner Troy Lowrie lists for $6.75M (Photos)

The well-known owner of adult nightclubs across Denver is ready to sell his home of 20 years nicknamed "The Bellagio of Golden" for an asking price of $6.75 million. The opulent 16,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion features murals on its ceilings, gold flake decoration and columns inspired by hotels in Las Vegas such as the Bellagio and The Venetian Resort.
EconomyPosted by
Denver Business Journal

WALLACE ENGINEERING REBRANDS AS WALLACE DESIGN COLLECTIVE

In recognition of their 40th anniversary, Wallace Engineering is pleased to announce their rebrand as Wallace Design Collective, effective June 1, 2021. The name was selected to honor Wallace's history while reflecting their growth as a multidisciplinary firm offering professional services beyond engineering. "We're excited about our new brand and the way it will help us position and promote all our services," said Tom Hendrick, Wallace CEO. "We're proud of our engineering history and excited about our new offerings. By incorporating elements of our previous brand, we also continue to represent our great culture at Wallace." ## About Wallace Design Collective Founded in 1981, Wallace provides civil engineering, structural engineering, IBC-mandated special inspections, roof consulting, landscape architecture and surveying. With offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Denver and Atlanta, our staff of 27 principals and over 170 people represent personnel with professional registrations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. Wallace Design Collective's headquarters are located at 123 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit wallace.design.