Louise Holck and Nikolas Feith Tan of the Danish Institute for Human Rights describe Denmark’s coverage as pathetic. In Politiken they write:. “The answer just isn’t for Denmark to export its accountability for asylum seekers and refugees to a 3rd nation. The federal government’s proposal implies that, in precept, Denmark is now not obliged to guard any refugees itself. A future mannequin for the safety of refugees should be discovered inside the worldwide neighborhood. It should guarantee each a good distribution of accountability, but additionally, and extra importantly, be sure that all those that have been pressured to flee get the safety they want and are entitled to.”