‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for STARSTRUCK which debuts June 10 On HBO Max. The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done,” “Horndog”), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as “deeply funny”, and Elle magazine as “electric” is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”).