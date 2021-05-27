Cancel
Volatile Stock Under Pressure: AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL)

By Swapna Meka
AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock fell over 6% on May 27th, 2021 (Source: Google finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 21. The company has reported net earnings available to shareholders of $73.8 million for the fourth quarter of FY 21 compared with net earnings of $122.4 million, for the same period last year. Self-moving equipment rental revenues grew 33%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

