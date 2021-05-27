Volatile Stock Under Pressure: AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 516,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.