The webcam on a Windows computer is prone to all kinds of errors, one of them being the webcam turning off and then on again. Since webcams are used so extensively and are an integral part of most people’s desktop setup, it is important to be able to deal with this error. This error can be caused by a malware invasion on your computer or corrupt or dated system drivers. Today, we will be discussing how you can fix the webcam turning off and on issue in Windows 10.