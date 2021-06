Following are the major micro-cap gainers under $10 in the software infrastructure Sector by mid-day session on Monday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Investors are probably reacting to the news about ALF. Alfi Commences Operation of its AI Enterprise SaaS Platform Technology for Digital Advertising in Kiosks at Belfast International Airport (“BFS”). The stock is one of the notable gainers in the software infrastructure Sector as the stock went up 12.61% at $3.57 as of 12:56 PM. The stock has been trading in the range $3.3400 – $3.6800. The stock saw volume with more than 941 K shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 4.2 million shares. Its past 52 weeks range is $2.4100 – $5.6000. The stock has gained 20.20% in the last month and has gained 23.10% since the beginning of the year.