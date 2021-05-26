Op-Ed: Questioning the 'Natural' Origins of COVID

If I avoided moving a muscle, the fatigue during the worst of my COVID-19 illness was not such a problem. Indeed, I felt lucky. My illness began about 3 weeks after my first vaccination, which probably helped protect me. Still, the weakness forced my body to rest, even as it supercharged my mind with questions. As a physician-researcher in the diagnostic imaging sciences, my day job is all about asking questions, and given the horror of the pandemic, one question simply wouldn't leave my mind: How had this tragedy started?