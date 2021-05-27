4 tips for small-business owners paying down pandemic debt

Did you know that nearly 100,000 businesses that shut down temporarily in the pandemic are now out of business?. There is no surprise in seeing the number of businesses running out of the game based on the impact that COVID-19 has on our lives. The shutdown was no less than a punch to the gut for business owners, from salons and daycare to tattoo parlors. Whatever the kind or niche of a small business was, their owners were the ones to take the economic bullet to their chest.