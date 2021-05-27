Cancel
Mali Junta Leader Declares Himself President

arise.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s head of the former junta in the West African country, has declared himself the transitional president after stripping the country’s interim president and former prime minister of their powers. President Bah Ndaw and the Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have now been released from military detention. They...

www.arise.tv
#Military Junta#West African#Military Base#Military Coup#Interim President#Mali Today#Country#Military Detention#Colonel Assimi Goita#President Bah Ndaw
