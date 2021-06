No injuries were reported in a Semi-Truck fire Wednesday afternoon on US 36, just east of the US 65 junction. The Chillicothe Fire Fighters responded to the call at about 3:50 pm and arrived in less than a minute and found the truck and the lowboy trailer on fire. A dozer on the trailer was not on fire. Witnesses reported the truck had been dragging a fuel tank prior to the fire. The tank became dislodged and went into the ditch.