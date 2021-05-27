Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral seeks volunteers to battle blue-green algae

WINKNEWS.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Coral Waterway Advisory Board needs your help to fight blue-green algae: 50 local volunteers are wanted for a study in partnership with the CDC. 150 volunteers across Florida are being sought for the study, some from Clewiston and even on the east coast, in St. Lucie County. Florida Gulf Coast University says we currently have a pretty good idea of the toxin levels in the water caused by blue-green algae. But we don’t know a lot about the level of toxins in the air.

www.winknews.com
