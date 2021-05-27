Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peekskill, NY

Northern Westchester Man Admits To Fatal Stabbing Of Teen

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2202Lh_0aDMdeCt00
A Westchester man has pleaded guilty to the death of a 17-year-old Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley man is expected to get 18 years in prison after fatally stabbing a teenager and getting into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Westchester County Jail, the District Attorney announced.

Peekskill resident Jahliv Niles, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Omarion McKenize last year, as well as second-degree assault after attacking a detainee at the jail in May last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Wednesday, May 26 that Niles is expected to be sentenced to 18 years in prison for the manslaughter charge followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Niles is also expected to be sentenced to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision on the assault charge, which will be served concurrently with the manslaughter charge.

On March 27, 2020, Niles, then 18, approached McKenzie, a senior at Peekskill High School, and stabbed him in the chest, stomach, and back. McKenzie was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Niles was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

The Peekskill Police Department investigated the case and made the arrest with an assist from Westchester Police.

“This senseless crime was terrible tragedy for Omarion McKenzie’s family, friends, and community, and our hearts go out to them,” Rocah said.

“At the sentencing later this year, they will have the opportunity to tell the court about how this loss has impacted them and we will work to ensure Jahliv Niles is held accountable for his actions.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Peekskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Peekskill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Westchester#Teen#County Police#County Jail#Inmate#Peekskill High School#Westchester Police#Second Degree Assault#First Degree Manslaughter#Prison#The Assault#Hudson Valley#Terrible Tragedy#Stomach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Clifton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Man Charged With Fondling Child, 11, In Home, Car

An 11-year-old child was fondled more than once by a Clifton man, authorities charged. A judge in Paterson allowed the release of Lee Russy, 47, with monitoring, following his arrest late last week. He became the focus of an investigation after the child was brought to a pediatrician, Passaic County...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

A Paterson man is charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old child last summer. A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Odell Avent, 43, with abusing the youngster last July 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Avent has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who has been wanted on Long Island since 2016. Justin Desir, 34, is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court after being arrested for alleged impaired driving on July 6, 2014. A bench warrant was issued on July 29, 2016, after Desir failed to appear for court proceedings.
Englewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fast Lane Of Route 4

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the fast lane of Route 4 in Englewood overnight Sunday, authorities confirmed. A Honda struck Jorge Reyes Tapia, 42, of the Bronx in the westbound lane near Van Brunt Street shortly after 1 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. The driver then...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Two 14-Year-Olds Struck By Gunfire In Paterson

Two 14-year-olds escaped serious injury during a shooting Friday night in Paterson, authorities said. Police found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene of the Market Street shooting near Madison Street at 10:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said. The...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to a fatal overdose. According to Nassau County Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Marc Gumpert, age 51, of Long Beach. Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendant under...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

HEARTLESS: Resident, 92, Victimized By 'Gypsy' Scammers, Lyndhurst Police Nab Two

A 92-year-old Lyndhurst man fell victim to a familiar "gypsy" scam, losing $4,000 to a pair of thieves who claimed that they'd repaired his driveway, authorities said. Two Massachusetts men, David Standish of Haverhill and Thomas Stanley of Danvers, were arrested by Lyndhurst police with help from their colleagues in North Arlington, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Saturday.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Separate Paterson Shootings: Drive-By Wounds 3, Bullet Goes Through Window, Man Hit In Leg

No fewer than four people were wounded in a series of shootings in Paterson on Saturday. Three of them arrived in separate vehicles at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center -- all men, ages 24, 27 and 30 -- following a drive-by shooting shortly before 5 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.
Sussex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Sussex County Jeep Driver, 18, Dead In Crash

An 18-year-old Jeep driver died in a Sussex County crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Routes 519 and 650 in Wantage around 1:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. Jonathan Fett of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand...
Mastic Beach, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Long Island Shooting

Police have released the identities of two men charged in connection with a Long Island shooting. John Argueta, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, and Junior Argueta, age 18, both of Brentwood, was arrested on Friday, June 10, by Suffolk County Police in connection with the shooting which took place in Mastic Beach on Thursday, June 3.