Robert Plant makes plans for unreleased songs to be released after his death

Upcoming music artist Sir William is presenting an expressive stream of modern-day R&B chronicles with the verses of his newly released track, ‘Poetry’. Musical excellence in the form of modern-day R&B is being presented by artist Sir William and his stream of exquisite songs. He recently came out with the song, ‘Poetry’ from his album, Audacity which radiates a beautiful course of lyrical and thematic symbiosis. A love song, makes the audience understand and empathize with the emotion with more depth. The song is a slow and steady course that takes you on a journey of contemplation, personal feelings, and more in a positive light. The song motivates and inspires everyone to love and be diligent about their emotions. The song’s lyrics are a poet’s dream come true as the artist presents a scope of musical extravaganza with his newest release. With R&B as the central genre, his means of reaching creative excellence is also bridged by his acute knowledge and musical prowess. The artist’s vision to make his music stand out as the best drives him more towards achieving the feats.