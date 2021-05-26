Cancel
Music

Robert Plant makes plans for unreleased songs to be released after his death

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Plant said he has no plans to release any of his archived music until after his death. The 72-year-old Led Zeppelin legend revealed to Matt Everitt on the latest episode of Plant’s Digging Deep podcast that he “itemized” his archive during lockdown and it contains a wide range of recordings from abandoned projects, along with personal paperwork.

