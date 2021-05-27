Cancel
Middle East

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
 28 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza, and could involve an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israelis held captive by Hamas. The war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.

