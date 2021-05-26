Cancel
Qelbree Hits Shelves; Schizophrenia-Related Cognitive Impairment Breakthrough

By Kristen Monaco
MedPage Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly approved viloxazine extended-release capsules (Qelbree), a new selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients ages 6 to 17, is now available in the U.S., Supernus Pharmaceuticals announced. Mothers with depression or a history of depression had poorer-quality relationships with their newborns. (ScienceDaily)

www.medpagetoday.com
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

Boehringer’s BI 425809 hints at cognitive improvement in schizophrenia patients

On 25 May, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that its BI 425809 product had been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS). The schizophrenia market is dominated by established atypical antipsychotic treatments that manage the positive symptoms of the...
Healthnewslanes.com

Once-Weekly Oral Antipsychotic for Schizophrenia on the Horizon

A novel, ultra-long-acting oral formulation of the antipsychotic risperidone (Risperdal) only needs to be taken once weekly and appears to be safe and effective, results of a new phase 2 study suggest. The new formulation, LYN-005 (Lyndra Therapeutics), quickly reached therapeutic levels in patients, provided sustained exposure to risperidone active...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

(Reuters) – Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug,...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Adults With Schizophrenia Have Higher Risk for Suicide

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for suicide among patients with schizophrenia aged 18 to 34 years of age is 10 times higher than that for the general U.S. population, according to a study published online May 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Mark Olfson, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Use of pain medications adds to falls risk of adults with cognitive impairment

Older adults with cognitive impairment are two to three times more likely to fall compared with those without cognitive impairment. What's more, the increasing use of pain medications for chronic pain by older adults adds to their falls risk. Risks associated with falls include minor bruising to more serious hip fractures, broken bones and even head injuries. With falls a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older, it is an important public health issue to study in order to allow these adults increased safety and independence as they age.
Scienceiweller.com

Study offers a deeper understanding of the molecular basis for schizophrenia

Sumary of Study offers a deeper understanding of the molecular basis for schizophrenia:. A study conducted by a group of Brazilian researchers contributes to a deeper understanding of the molecular basis for schizophrenia, and potentially to the development of more specific and effective treatments for the disease.. The medications currently...
Public HealthMedPage Today

Schizophrenia and the COVID Vax; Addiction to Cryptocurrency; Summer SAD?

Despite carrying a higher risk for severe COVID-19, people with schizophrenia may be lagging behind in vaccinations. (World Psychiatry) In a meta-analysis of over 70,000 European children, mom's use of acetaminophen during pregnancy was tied to a 21% and 19% higher risk of offspring developing ADHD and autism spectrum conditions, respectively. (European Journal of Epidemiology)
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Cis P-tau underlies vascular contribution to cognitive impairment and dementia and can be effectively targeted by immunotherapy in mice

You are currently viewing the abstract. Compelling evidence supports vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID) including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the underlying pathogenic mechanisms and treatments are not fully understood. Cis P-tau is an early driver of neurodegeneration resulting from traumatic brain injury, but its role in VCID remains unclear. Here, we found robust cis P-tau despite no tau tangles in patients with VCID and in mice modeling key aspects of clinical VCID, likely because of the inhibition of its isomerase Pin1 by DAPK1. Elimination of cis P-tau in VCID mice using cis-targeted immunotherapy, brain-specific Pin1 overexpression, or DAPK1 knockout effectively rescues VCID-like neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment in executive function. Cis mAb also prevents and ameliorates progression of AD-like neurodegeneration and memory loss in mice. Furthermore, single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that young VCID mice display diverse cortical cell type–specific transcriptomic changes resembling old patients with AD, and the vast majority of these global changes were recovered by cis-targeted immunotherapy. Moreover, purified soluble cis P-tau was sufficient to induce progressive neurodegeneration and brain dysfunction by causing axonopathy and conserved transcriptomic signature found in VCID mice and patients with AD with early pathology. Thus, cis P-tau might play a major role in mediating VCID and AD, and antibody targeting it may be useful for early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cognitive impairment and dementia after neurovascular insults and in AD.
Public HealthScience Daily

Study identifies how COVID-19 linked to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment

A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer's disease-like dementia. The findings, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and brain changes common in Alzheimer's, and may help inform risk management and therapeutic strategies for COVID-19-associated cognitive impairment. Reports...
Public HealthMedscape News

Cognitive Impairment and Altered Cerebral Glucose Metabolism in the Subacute Stage of COVID-19

Jonas A. Hosp; Andrea Dressing; Ganna Blazhenets; Tobias Bormann; Alexander Rau; Marius Schwabenland; Johannes Thurow; Dirk Wagner; Cornelius Waller; Wolf D. Niesen; Lars Frings; Horst Urbach; Marco Prinz; Cornelius Weiller; Nils Schroeter; Philipp T. Meyer. Abstract and Introduction. During the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, neurological symptoms...
Women's Healthcontemporaryobgyn.net

Is preterm birth associated with cognitive deficits?

A recent study highlights the need to continually monitor the cognitive development of children who were born very preterm. Children born at a gestational age (GA) of 22 to 27 weeks are at significant risk of cognitive impairment at age 6.5 years, as are a substantial proportion of children born at a GA of 28-31 weeks. However, whereas neonatal conditions affect the prevalence of cognitive impairment of the former group (extremely preterm), these associations are not as evident in those in the latter group (very pre-term), according to a recent study.
Diseases & Treatmentsnjtoday.net

Breakthrough gene therapies in sight

Patients with genetic lysosomal storage diseases – particularly children – are living longer because of better treatments. But with promising advances and longer lives comes complications, the loss of eyesight as these rare diseases take their toll over time. Lysosomal storage diseases are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Cognitive emotion regulation strategies

This study explains how Feeling guideline in schizophrenia may start to shed new bits of knowledge into the problem (Kelleher and Cannon, 2014, Strauss et al., 2013) brings up the absence of proof isolating schizoaffective issue as an unmistakable nosological classification separate from schizophrenia . This is clinically important given that the seriousness of emotional unsettling influence/temperament pathology may illuminate visualization and treatment.
HealthMedPage Today

Cognitive Clock Predicts Brain Health

Cognitive age -- assessed by a novel tool known as a "cognitive clock" -- predicted adverse health outcomes better than chronological age, two independent datasets showed. A measure of cognitive performance, cognitive age was a strong prognostic indicator of dementia, mild cognitive impairment, and mortality, and was associated more strongly with neuropathology and brain atrophy than chronological age, reported Patricia Boyle, PhD, of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues in Alzheimer's & Dementia.
Diseases & TreatmentsBayStreet.ca

New Cellular Therapy Gives Hope for Schizophrenia

T cells help control the immune system. Can they also help neurological illnesses such as schizophrenia? Campbell Neurosciences is working to find ways to help patients of this disease. Campbell Neurosciences is a subsidiary of Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI). Today the firm announced that recent data showed the effect of...
HomelessWFMZ-TV Online

The stigma of schizophrenia: Mothers fighting for their children

Did you know 1 in 17 people in the U.S. are living with a mental illness? Over 8 million people struggle with schizophrenia. Lack of funding, resources, and an overall misunderstanding of the illness is creating a vicious cycle that leaves many people undiagnosed, locked up, or homeless. Now, two...
Daniel Kahnemanjonyablonski.com

Cognitive Bias and the Design Process

Designers are just as vulnerable to the blindspots and fallacies that come with cognitive bias as the people who use the products and services we design. Bias can creep into the design process when we aren’t diligent enough to identify and mitigate it upfront. A big part of avoiding this is by cultivating awareness of when and how they can be introduced into the design process and influence design decisions.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Social cognition interventions

One of the fundamental uncertain difficulties in the treatment of schizophrenia is tending to practical issues. While antipsychotic meds are considered powerful in overseeing positive side effects, these medicines unassumingly affect working challenges (Swartz et al., 2007). Intellectual disabilities in schizophrenia have been reliably recognized as a treatment target on account of their pertinent to working (Carbon and Correll, 2014). Creators have contended that these address a center aetiological element of schizophrenia and might be just about as significant as sure side effects in anticipating recuperation.