Build 2021: Microsoft targets multicloud developers
Microsoft is giving developers the ability to run and monitor containerised applications on any cloud or on-premise, including AWS and Google Cloud. In a blog describing the company’s plans for cloud-native computing, Gabe Monroy, vice-president, Azure developer experience, wrote: “One of the challenges we continue to hear from customers is that despite the enhanced control and ecosystem benefits of Kubernetes, Kubernetes is difficult for developers to use directly. Developers must learn many advanced concepts and APIs, which can hurt their productivity.”www.computerweekly.com