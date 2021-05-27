Build 2021: Microsoft targets multicloud developers

While no-code AI-driven IoT applications seem far-fetched, Rob Rastovich, CTO at ThingLogix has helped develop a set of building blocks that he says will support every IoT implementation. He and his team have included asset management, workflow, AI rules, predictive capabilities and more into the AIoT platform to give developers a jumpstart on their IoT deployments. With the AIoT platform, Rastovich says ThingLogix provides 80 percent of what every project needs, and lets you customize the last 20 percent for a business’ specific needs.