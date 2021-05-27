Cancel
Public Safety

Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property. Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.” Unbeknown to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed.

