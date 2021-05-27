Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

It was the first day of June, and Rose Byrne, the Australian actress, had a voluminous houndstooth scarf wrapped around her neck. “It’s not New York winter, but it’s actually quite cold here,” she said, speaking over Zoom. “I had to go to Uniqlo and buy a big puffer.” (In her mellifluous accent, the word sounded more like “puffah.”) Byrne, who is usually based in Brooklyn, was in Sydney, where she grew up, and where she had arrived some weeks earlier, along with her partner, the American actor Bobby Cannavale, and the couple’s two young boys. They had spent a fortnight observing Australia’s ultra-strict quarantine edicts. (“Hotel, police, the whole thing. That’s why Australia has been so incredibly successful in dealing with COVID,” Byrne said.) She had just done “preschool drop-off and all that jazz” and was walking over to the Sydney Theatre Company, where she had made her stage début, at twenty, and where, last year, she and Cannavale were supposed to star together in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” until that plan was scuttled by the pandemic.