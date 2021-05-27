Cancel
Milan, PA

Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
 17 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84. The La Scala theater announced her death with “great sadness,” without giving a cause. Italian news reports said she had been fighting cancer. The Milan theater recalled the “fairytale rise” of the daughter of a tram driver who, through “talent, obstinance and work became the most famous ballerina in the world."

