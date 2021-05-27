Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Egypt president in Djibouti to forge ties amid Nile dispute

By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is in Djibouti for talks with his counterpart there as part of Egyptian diplomatic attempts to build more African alliances amid an ongoing water dispute with Ethiopia. Thursday's visit to the Horn of Africa nation stands as the first in decade by an Egyptian president. El-Sissi is expected to discuss with Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh bilateral relations — namely military and economic ties in this “historic visit.” That's according to a statement released by the president’s office. The visit comes amid mounting tension between Egypt and Sudan on one hand and Ethiopia on the other, over Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Djibouti#Nile#Forge#Ismail Omar#Diplomatic Relations#Bilateral Relations#Ap#African#Cairo#Africa Nation#Tension#Historic Visit#Decade#The Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
Related
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cyprus, Greece, Egypt: new threats need tighter defense ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — The defense ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt said Wednesday that emerging regional threats and challenges necessitate even closer cooperation and will seek to invite more countries to take part in joint military drills that aim to sharpen their preparedness levels. Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos...
Europealbuquerqueexpress.com

DR Congo President interrupt stay in Europe Amid eruption

North Kivu [Congo], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi en route to the country from Europe to oversee the relief efforts amid the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano. "President Tshisekedi has decided to interrupt his stay in Europe to return home this Sunday...
Worldwcn247.com

Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says Egyptian military forces arrived in Khartoum ahead of a joint drill amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia over a decade-long Nile water dispute. Friday's announcement came as years-long talks are deadlocked. The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Nile River's main tributary. Egypt and Sudan want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. They fear their water shares might be affected. Sudan’s state-owned SUNA news agency says Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile” from mid-next week to the end of the month.
Middle EastThe Independent

Qatar’s top diplomat visits Egypt amid improving ties

Egypt’s top diplomat met Tuesday with his Qatari counterpart as ties between the two nations gradually improve since Egypt and three Gulf nations ended their dispute with the energy-rich country earlier this year. Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and Qatar’s top diplomat and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Egypt’s President El Sisi meets Qatar’s foreign minister in Cairo

The Egyptian President on Tuesday met Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Cairo in the highest level of contact between the two Arab nations in almost a decade. Egypt in 2017 joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in severing ties with Qatar, including the closure of their air space to Qatari planes.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Secretary Blinken travels to Egypt, Jordan amid Palestinian protests

Andrea Mitchell joins Kasie Hunt to report from Jerusalem, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to work to shore up the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with visits today to key partners in Egypt and Jordan. But while the Secretary makes his diplomatic push, tensions remain on the ground, with a flood of protests in East Jerusalem against the potential eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.
Middle East104.1 WIKY

Turkey’s Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara’s ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia...
AfricaFinancial Times

Djibouti is trying to become the Singapore of Africa

Former Apollo CEO Leon Black has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that he raped a woman. Former Apollo Global Management chief executive, Leon Black, has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that he raped and harassed a young Russian model, Opec and its allies caused oil markets to jump by sticking with their plan to only gradually release more barrels into the oil market, and Germany’s Green Party is struggling to maintain momentum as a September election approaches. Plus, Djibouti is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies. The FT’s east and central Africa correspondent, Andres Schipani, explains what is happening there.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia began second phase of filling giant dam in early May, Sudan says

Ethiopia began the second phase of filling the reservoir behind its giant Grand Renaissance Dam in early May, a senior Sudanese official said on Tuesday, a process expected to accelerate in July and August after seasonal rains. Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Further construction...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Mali Strongman Goita Reaches Out Amid International Pressure

BAMAKO, MALI - Malian Colonel Assimi Goita on Friday said a new prime minister will be appointed within days, in his first remarks since seizing power this week. The army officer made the announcement during a meeting with political and civil-society figures in Bamako, according to an AFP journalist, as international pressure rises on the country's ruling military administration.
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
Middle EastForeign Policy

Assad Is Friends With the Arab World Again

A vote in Syria is neither secret nor sacrosanct. On May 26, as the regime-orchestrated elections were held, there was little doubt over the return of the incumbent. President Bashar al-Assad would win a fourth term; no one in the country dwelled on the foregone conclusion. “The election, it’s a...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

Mexican president draws US into dispute over governor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has made little headway defusing a standoff over a border state governor facing money-laundering charges. A disagreement between courts, Congress and prosecutors make it unclear whether Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca can be arrested. The only thing clear is that any diplomatic documents the United States sends to Mexico are at risk of being published. Despite diplomatic protocols, and Mexico's own confidentiality laws, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed a copy of a letter sent by the U.S. Embassy's legal attaché asking for information on Garcia Cabeza de Vaca as part of a U.S. money-laundering investigation.
PoliticsSFGate

Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his...
Politicsarise.tv

France President Macron Plans First Rwanda Visit in Renewed Ties

France expects to “establish a new page in relations” with Rwanda when President Emmanuel Macron visits the East African nation at the end of May. His visit will be the second by a French president since Rwanda’s 1994 genocide – after former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s visited in 2010. Speaking at...
PoliticsWSLS

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in June in bid to mend ties

ATHENS – The leaders of Greece and Turkey will meet next month on the sidelines of a NATO summit, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Monday, as they seek to mend frayed ties that led to a sharp escalation in tension last year. In brief statements in Athens, the...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Belarusian president meeting Putin amid showdown with EU

Belarus’s authoritarian leader is discussing closer economic ties with Russia as he seeks support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated after Belarusian flight...