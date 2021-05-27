Cancel
Connecticut State

Having trouble paying your utility bill? Eversource, Avangrid and other CT utilities extend payment program sign-ups

By Luther Turmelle
GreenwichTime
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s largest utilities have extended the deadline for customers to sign up for programs to help those who have fallen behind in their payments. Customers of The United Illuminating Co., Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, all of which are subsidiaries of Orange-based Avangrid, have until July 20 to sign up for payment plans. The same holds true for customers of Eversource Energy’s electric and natural gas companies.

