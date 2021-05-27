Cancel
Premier League

EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

 28 days ago

ROME (AP) — The last two World Cup winners in Joachim Löw of Germany and Didier Deschamps of France. The defending European champion in Fernando Santos of Portugal. And a World Cup finalist in Zlatko Dalić of Croatia. Not to mention a Champions League winner in Luis Enrique of Spain and a Premier League champion in Roberto Mancini of Italy. There is no shortage of accomplished coaches at the European Championship. Here's a brief look at six of the tournament's top coaches.

Joachim Löw
Luis Enrique
Roberto Mancini
Didier Deschamps
Zlatko Dalić
Europe
Portugal
Champions League
Euro
Sports
Spain
Soccer
Premier League
Germany
Rome, IT
