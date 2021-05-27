EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches
ROME (AP) — The last two World Cup winners in Joachim Löw of Germany and Didier Deschamps of France. The defending European champion in Fernando Santos of Portugal. And a World Cup finalist in Zlatko Dalić of Croatia. Not to mention a Champions League winner in Luis Enrique of Spain and a Premier League champion in Roberto Mancini of Italy. There is no shortage of accomplished coaches at the European Championship. Here's a brief look at six of the tournament's top coaches.