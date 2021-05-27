EURO 2020: Record-seeking Ronaldo highlights list of stars

Cristiano Ronaldo is Sporting Lisbon’s dream transfer after the club was crowned Portuguese champion for the first time in 19 years. Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in a Juventus shirt in the 3-1 away win over Sassuolo on Wednesday. The 36-year-old superstar is counting goals as ever, but his overall game has been under heavy criticism recently. Juventus have been thrown out of the Champions League by FC Porto in the round of 16 and currently find themselves fifth in the Italian league. Juve, the Serie A champions for the past nine years, is on the verge of missing out on Champions League football next season.