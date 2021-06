He used them in big situations and small, and he used them even when he knew he was better off using one of his other pitches -- you know, the ones the hitters couldn't hit and would prefer not to try. The Giants knew all of this. They knew Gausman was better when the Cincinnati Reds made him a short reliever -- the traditional, what-the-hell move for a pitcher with spotty success but raging stuff -- and reduced his obligation to throw all four pitches.