HEMET (CNS) - A woman suspected of snatching a tip jar and helping herself to food at a Hemet eatery, then thrusting an employee aside when the teenager tried to stop her, was being held last week in lieu of $30,000 bail. Rechelle Marie Williams, 33, of Moreno Valley was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of multiple acts of felony burglary. According to Hemet police Lt. Michael Arellano, the alleged theft and confrontation occurred on the afternoon of May 26 at the Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop at 719 S. Sanderson Ave. Arellano alleged that Williams walked into the restaurant and grabbed edibles from the counter, as well as swiped the tip jar, and then headed for the door. Several employees, one of whom was a teen, tried to prevent.