Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team's coach

 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is again stepping down as Real Madrid coach. The club says the Frenchman is leaving his job. It comes four days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade. Zidane had a contract through June 2022. Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018 with three consecutive Champions League titles. Zidane had been dismissing talks about his future recently. He said he would discuss it with the club and said he believed that Madrid could do well without him as coach.

