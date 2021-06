Marie Curie once said: “One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done”, and these words have been at the heart of Mary Gospodarowicz's approach to her career in oncology during the past four decades. Gospodarowicz is Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, and the University of Toronto, Canada. Most of her career has been based at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, including her role as its medical director from 2005 until 2020. “I have learned that bringing the best minds together is the path to real progress. This has been my approach to help create a centre of excellence in Canada and to offer patients the best cancer care possible, pulling in expertise across oncology and from other medical specialties”, she says.